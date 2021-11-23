Congress Distances Itself From Tewari's Remark On 26/11 Response: 'Haven't Read Book Yet'

Distancing itself from Manish Tewari's new book, sources in the Congress party on Tuesday, claimed that his opinion on the UPA govt's response to the 26/11 attack was his own. Pointing out that the book had not been released yet, Congress sources stated that no one had read the book yet. In his fourth book - '10 Flash Points; 20 Years - National Security Situations that Impacted India', Tewari opined that the UPA govt's response to 26/11 terror attack was not 'kinetic enough'.

Congress distances itself from Tewari's opinion

Sharing an excerpt from his book, Tewari lashed out at India's tepid response to Pakistan's cruelty after 26/11. His fourth book delves into every salient National Security Challenge India has faced in the past two decades. Tewari has also slammed the Modi govt for its response to the Doklam standoff, criticising the shelving of all plans of raising a mountain strike corps against China.

"For a state (Pakistan) that has no compunctions in brutally slaughtering hundreds of innocent people, restraint is not a sign of strength; it is perceived as a symbol of weakness. There comes a time when actions must speak louder than words. 26/11 was one such time when it should have been done. It, therefore, is my considered opinion that India should have actioned a kinetic response in the days following India's 9/11", opined Tewari.

Citing Tewari's opinion, BJP I-T Chief Amit Malviya claimed that both Khurshid and Tewari have thrown the UPA under the bus to sell their book. He also quoted Mani Shankar Aiyar who has batted for less defence spending to highlight UPA's muddled thinking on national security. He also pointed out that then-Air Chief Marshal Fali Major had stated that IAF was ready to strike but was overruled by the Centre.

Just y’day, Mani Shankar Aiyar questioned defence spending, today Manish Tewari rues UPA’s weak response to 26/11. PC as HM wanted to launch offensive against Naxals, Digvijay Singh opposed.



This muddled thinking on national security, made India a weak state under the Congress. https://t.co/icYMESmdEL — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 23, 2021

26/11 Mumbai attack

Twelve years ago, on the night of November 26, 2008, 10 heavily armed terrorists from Pakistan entered Mumbai via sea route and went on a rampage. The 26/11 attack witnessed 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists going on a killing spree in the buzzing city during peak hours at landmark locations like - Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal, Palace and Tower, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital, the Nariman House Jewish Community centre. Ajmal Amir Kasab, the only terrorist to be captured alive, was hung four years later on November 21, 2012. The attack's mastermind and Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief - Hafiz Saeed has been sentenced to 10 years in jail by an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan and is lodged at Lahore's high-security Kot Lakhpat jail.