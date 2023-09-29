Congress Ditches AAP In Punjab After Drug Case Arrest, In Latest I.N.D.I Alliance Fiasco

The rift between the I.N.D.I Alliance partners, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), hit rock bottom on Friday as the top brass of the grand old party has decided to not go together with the Kejriwal-led party in Punjab in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Sources have informed that in view of the ongoing action against Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira in relation to the 2015 drugs case, party president Mallikarjun Kharge dialled the Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Warring and has asked him to maintain distance from AAP in the state.

According to sources, it has been learnt that Khaira's arrest shaked the unity show of the multi-party I.N.D.I Allliance as the top brass of the Congress party has decided to go solo in the 2024 polls. Reportedly, the party will not hold any joint campaign with AAP in Punjab for the high-stakes Lok Sabha elections.

Congress vs AAP

The gap between the Congress and AAP widened on Thursday following the arrest of its leader, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, in connection to an almost eight year old drugs case. Condemning the Khaira's arrest, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring unleashed a blistering attack on the ruling Bhagwant Mann-led AAP and termed the action taken by Punjab Police as a 'Jungle Raj'.

"I condemn this arrest. This is jungle raj as there is nothing in the case. The Supreme Court has stayed the proceeding and quashed it. The notice regarding stay has been given to ED, then tell me what is remaining in this case," Punjab Congress chief said.

The rift between the Congress and AAP intensified after the Punjab Police on Thursday, September 28, arrested Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in connection with a 2015 drugs-related case, following raids at his residence in Chandigarh. The arrest was executed under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1985.

Cracks in I.N.D.I.A bloc

Cracks have started to appear in the multi-party anti-BJP alliance, I.N.D.I.A bloc, as the Indian National Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, two main Opposition parties of the bloc, locked horns in Punjab. The rift between the two parties intensified on Thursday after Congress leader Khaira was arrested under the rule of Bhagwant Mann government, which Congress leaders described as AAP's "political vendetta".

However, it is important to note that the cracks in the alliance was speculated earlier as well when AAP announced its intent to contest all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, despite its alliance with the Congress. Following AAP's decision to fight alone in Punjab, the Congress party also asserted its decision to fight to polls on its own in the state. Apart from visible tensions between Congress and AAP, the contest of Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) in Madhya Pradesh polls alonside Congress is also indicating that all is not well in the Opposition bloc.