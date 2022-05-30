Congress Divided On Rajya Sabha Ticket Row; Concede 'final Call Lies With Leadership'

Cracks within the Congress have once again come to the fore over the high command's Rajya Sabha poll candidate choices. Contrary remarks have erupted over the nomination list with some defending, and others opposing the selected names.

Speaking to the reporters on Monday, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram refused to comment on the selection but asserted that there were several others more qualified than him. "Any number of qualified candidates...I'd be the first to say there are many more qualified candidates than me. But that decision was taken by Congress higher officials. I cannot comment on that," he said.

Nomination of 'outsider' creates ripples

As per sources, Congress leaders from Maharashtra are unhappy with the party leadership for nominating a person from 'outside the state' to contest the Rajya Sabha polls. While the grand old party has renominated three sitting Members of Parliament - P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh, and Vivek Tankha - it has also opted for relatively less-known faces like Imran Pratapgarhi and Ranjeet Ranjan, instead of accommodating senior leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma.

The nomination of renowned UP-based Urdu poet Imran Pratapgarhi, in particular, has created an uproar. Senior Congress leader Nagma, who did not appear on the list, took to Twitter and wrote, "Our 18 years of penance also fell short in front of Imran Bhai."

Speaking to reporters, Vivek Tankha, who has been nominated from Madhya Pradesh, countered the 'outsider' remark by saying, "You can't ask this from me, who is an outsider or who is not. When the BJP leaders from outside used to contest here. Did you ask them questions?" he asked.

"I was also disappointed 2 times, but everyone gets a chance. The leadership takes the final decision. I thank the Gandhi family for selecting my name for Rajya sabha," said the party's Chhattisgarh Rajya Sabha candidate Rajiv Shukla.

Meanwhile, Congress G23 leader Manish Tiwari has compared the entire exercise to a 'parking slot' and questioned its importance. "The work that the Rajya Sabha was made to do has stopped. Rajya Sabha has now become a parking slot. We have to think if India even needs Rajya sabha or not," he opined.

Infighting over ticket distribution

The first list of candidates approved by party president Sonia Gandhi included many members of the old guard. For instance, senior Congress leaders P Chidambaram, Vivek Tankha, and Jairam Ramesh were renominated to the Upper House. Though the list featured fresh faces such as Imran Pratapgarhi and Congress communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, party spokesperson Pawan Khera and actor-turned-politician Nagma openly expressed their displeasure at not making the cut. Sources revealed that there is a possibility of some Congress MLAs cross-voting in the RS election owing to Pratapgarhi's candidature.