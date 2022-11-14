Congress Divided On Religious Conversion? As Party Opposes Bill, Salman Khurshid Hails SC

After the Supreme Court termed religious conversion by force, allurement or fraudulent means a very serious matter, and directed the Centre to step in and take measures to prevent the same, it received adulation from Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Monday.

Speaking to the media, Khurshid said that concern was expressed by the apex court 'timely'. "No matter what, it is a bad thing. Any kind of forced behaviour in the matter of religion or spirituality is very bad, and I am glad that the Court is attending to it," said the senior Congress leader, in sharp contrast to the party's stand on the issue.

In states, where the Anti-Conversion Bill was introduced in the Assembly, protests were staged by the grand old party, the recent example being Karnataka.

Religious conversion by force, allurement or fraudulent means 'very serious' matter

"This is a very serious matter. Sincere efforts are to be made by the Centre to stop forced conversions. Otherwise, a very difficult situation will come. Tell us what action do you propose...You have to step in," a Supreme Court bench, comprising Justices M R Shah and Hima Kohli observed.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay seeking direction to the Centre and states to take stringent steps to control fraudulent religious conversion by "intimidation, threatening, deceivingly luring through gifts and monetary benefits".

Upadhyay submitted in his plea that forced religious conversion is a nationwide problem which needs to be tackled immediately. He claimed that the injury caused to the citizens is extremely large because there is not even one district which is free of religious conversion, and said in the plea, "Incidents are reported every week throughout the country where conversion is done by intimidating, threatening, deceivingly luring through gifts and monetary benefits and also by using black magic, superstition, miracles but Centre and States have not taken stringent steps to stop this menace."