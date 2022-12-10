Congress Divided Over Himachal CM Post? Sukhu Opts Out Of Race, Says ‘never Desired Post’

Amid the ongoing tussle over the Chief Minister’s chair in Himachal, Congress leader Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday clarified that he is not in the race for CM chair and has never desired for a post. Rejecting the claims of his candidature, Sukhu said that is is an honest Congress worker and will abide by the party’s decision.

“I was never in the race, neither yesterday nor today nor even in the future. I am a Congress worker and have always worked as a party worker. I have never desired a post. Congress had made me state party chief. The party gave me a lot and it's my duty to abide by their order,” Sukhu said.

He further added, "Himachal Pradesh will have the most stable government of Congress. Apart from the 40 party MLAs, three more MLAs have extended their support to us. We will form a government with 43 MLAs. Congress is standing strong. It is now possible that 7-8 MLAs of BJP might join Congress."

Party chief to pick next Himachal CM

After it was speculated that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to take a final decision amid the infighting, newly elected Congress MLAs met on Friday and unanimously passed a resolution authorising the party president Mallikarjun Kharge to pick the next Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.

Ahead of Congress’ crucial Legislature Party meeting, Chief Minister hopefuls Pratibha Singh, Mukesh Agnihotri and Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu reached the party office on Friday in Shimla along with their supporters, who raised slogans in their favour. However, Sukhu has taken his name back and has said that the decision of party leadership will be final.

Meanwhile, Republic TV on Friday learnt that Congress' Pratibha Singh is out of the chief ministerial race and has batted for her son Vikramaditya Singh to acquire the Chief Minister’s post. According to the sources, negotiations are now underway to bring in Vikramaditya Singh, Pratibha's son, into the Himachal Pradesh chief ministerial race.

Notably, Pratibha Singh has categorically mentioned that the high command should consider someone from former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh's family for the Chief Minister's post as the Congress party won the elections using his name.