Congress Divided Over Parliament Boycott Call; Acharya Pramod Says 'oppose PM, Not Nation'

Congress on Wednesday appeared to be divided over the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28 as senior party leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam said that opposing the Parliament House is not right. He said that the Parliament building belongs to the whole country, even as Congress looks set to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

Speaking to Republic, Acharya Pramod Krishnam said, "I believe that if it is Parliament or Rashtrapati Bhavan or Supreme Court building that makes democracy stronger does not belong to any party but country. If the new parliament is not inaugurated by India's PM, will it be inaugurated by Pakistan's PM?"

He said that the party has misunderstood a few things and needed to think again about their boycott. "Will the opposition not enter the new Parliament building (when in session)?" he asked.

When asked if he has informed the party about his stand, Acharya said, "The decision of the party is taken by a body. I have kept my decision in front of the country. I believe that a family is bigger than an individual, a party is bigger than the family and a country is bigger than the party. I want to ask all opposing parties and MPs will they not enter the parliament building?"

He also tweeted about his stand and wrote, "Parliament House is not 'BJP's' but the whole country. It is okay to oppose Modi but 'opposing' the 'country' is not right."

19 Opposition parties, including Congress, TMC and Aam Aadmi Party and AAP, have announced a boycott of the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

Noting that it is a momentous occasion, the 19 parties in a joint statement said, "Despite our belief that the government is threatening democracy, and our disapproval of the autocratic manner in which the new Parliament was built, we were open to sinking our differences and marking this occasion. However, Prime Minister Modi's decision to inaugurate the new Parliament building by himself, completely sidelining President Droupadi Murmu, is not only a grave insult but a direct assault on our democracy which demands a commensurate response," they said.

The DMK, Janata Dal (United), CPI-M, CPI, NCP, SS (UBT), RJD, IUML, JMM, NC, KC (M), RSP, VCK, MDMK and RLD are the other signatories of the joint statement.