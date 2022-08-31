The rift within Congress came to the fore once again on Wednesday after Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari questioned the credibility of the party president's election. While this election will take place on October 17, the counting of votes shall be held on October 19 if there is more than one candidate in the fray. Taking to Twitter, Tewari contended that this poll can't be free and fair unless the names and addresses of the electors are published on the Congress website. Moreover, he stressed that the party's Central Election Authority can reject the nomination of a candidate citing that the proposers are not valid electors.

Manish Tewari opined, "Why should someone have to go to every PCC office in the country to find out who the electors are? This does not happen in a club election also with great respect. In interests of fairness and transparency, I urge your good self to publish entire list of electors on Congress website. How can someone consider running if he/ she does not know who the electors are?"

Congress president's election

While Sonia Gandhi was at the helm of affairs of Congress for 19 years which witnessed the United Progressive Alliance emerging victorious in 2004 as well as the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, her son Rahul Gandhi replaced her in December 2017. Following a series of defeats in state elections combined with the disastrous performance of Congress in the 2019 General elections, he announced his decision to step down. After attempts to persuade him to take back his resignation failed, Sonia Gandhi assumed interim charge of the party in August 2019.

Despite the letter penned by the G23 leaders and a series of election defeats in 2020 and 2021, the election for the Congress president's post was delayed. While announcing the election schedule on August 28, party general secretary (organization) KC Venugopal clarified that any party worker can file his nomination. However, multiple loyalists of Rahul Gandhi including Ashok Gehlot, Salman Khurshid and Mallikarjun Kharge have publicly expressed a desire for him to return as the Congress president once more.