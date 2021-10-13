Hours after the sensational tapes from Karnataka Congress were exposed by Republic TV, KPCC president DK Shivakumar addressed a press conference denying the charges levelled against him and dubbed them as BJP's 'conspiracy'. In a short brief, the Congress leader claimed that he was not related to the tapes in any way, and said that those who had raised the series of accusations needed to be held accountable.

His statement on accountability comes after the Karnataka Congress suspended KPCC Media coordinator Saleem, who levelled the 'cut money' allegations against him, for 6 years. Additionally, the party's disciplinary committee has also issued a show-cause notice to former MP & MLC Ugrappa, the other person in the tape.

"I am in no way concerned, it is not connected to any of my issues. It's just a talk like it had happened with Yeddyurappa. That was a direct allegation, this was something they had spoken or whispered which is in no way connected to me. Everyone should be accountable and disciplined. My disciplinary committee has expelled Saleem and notice has been issued (to Ugrappa).

Turning to tables onto the BJP he said, "When things are going in the right way, some people without accountability do such things. Theres' no issue like corruption (in the party), Congress is against it. BJP is born on corrution. Be it COVID or other things, information has been fed by BJP leaders. No one has spoken anything against me. It is not connected to political aspect, just whispers of two individuals."

Karnataka Congress tape

Republic Media Network on Wednesday accessed a sensational tape that has shown how Congress leaders across the party hierarchy, are miffed with the leadership of DK Shivakumar. Ahead of a scheduled press conference at the Congress office in Bengaluru, a secret conversation between KPCC Media coordinator Saleem and former MP & MLC Ugrappa came to the fore. The leaders who were unaware of mikes being on began to speak off-camera and raised a series of allegations against Shivakumar accusing him of engaging in corruption.

In the tapes, KPCC Media coordinator Saleem was heard saying, "It was 6-8% after DK Shivakumar came, he made it 12%, there are adjustments for DK also..." He adds, "This is a big scandal, if you dig deeper, everything will come out. You don't know sir, his boy has made around 50-100 crore. imagine if his boy has made that much, how much DK would have made? Just calculate, he is a collection person."