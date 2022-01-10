Congress' DK Shivakumar Makes Insensitive Remark Over Rape; Claims Home Min 'got Raped'

In a jarring development, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee leader DK Shivakumar added to the insensitive comments made by the Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Monday and stated that ‘while making ignorant remarks on Mysuru Rape case, the home minister himself has been raped'. ‘Rape’ has lately become a matter of comedy for politicians in Karnataka, as one after the other, the political leaders have trivialized a heinous crime like rape, by mocking it.

DK Shivakumar & Karnataka Home Minister engage in a conversation mocking rape

DK Shivakumar’s comments came in response to the Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra’s remarks, where he accused Congress of raping him. The KPCC chief stated, "I welcome the ignorant Araga Jnanendra's statement. It all started with the rape issue and then he got raped."

While retorting to the opposition Congress’ accusations on CM Bommai-led BJP government for ‘inefficiency’ in handling Mysuru Rape case, Home minister Jnanendra made a mockery of the grave incident and had quipped, “Rape has happened there (in Mysuru), but the Congress was trying to rape me, they are trying to rape the Home Minister. They are trying to gain political mileage. it is an inhuman act.”

Last year in December, former Karnataka Assembly Speaker and senior Congress leader KR Ramesh Kumar sparked controversy after he passed a sexist comment in the state Assembly saying that "when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it."

Karnataka Congress leader Ramesh Kumar stirs controversy on 'Rape'

The Congress, which is portraying itself as a pro-women political party, has not reprimanded its leaders for making such offensive comments. DK Shivakumar becomes the second senior Congress leader in Karnataka who has made such distasteful comments on Rape.

Besides, Ramesh Kumar has been a repeat offender and had made such remarks against women over and over again. As the speaker of the Karnataka Assembly in 2019, Kumar had compared himself to a rape survivor. The Congress leader's comment came after his name emerged in a controversial audio clip between BJP veteran BS Yediyurappa and other senior leaders that mentioned how he had allegedly taken a Rs 50 crore bribe from the party. When charges made against him in audiotapes released by then-Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy became the focal point of debate, Kumar said that his situation is like that of a rape victim.