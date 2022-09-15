Congress' DK Shivakumar Receives ED Summons; Vows To Cooperate But Questions Timing

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Thursday claimed that he has received summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), further stating that he is ready to cooperate, however, it is coming in his way of 'discharging constitutional and political duties', referring to the Bharat Jodo Yatra by Congress.

Shivakumar complained that the notice comes during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra which will soon enter the state of Karnataka in next few days, other than the current Assembly session underway in the state.

The state Congress chief tweeted, "In the midst of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the assembly session, they have again issued me an ED summon to appear. I am ready to cooperate but the timing of this summon and the harassment I am put through, is coming in the way of discharging my constitutional and political duties."

In the midst of the #BharatJodoYatra and the assembly session, they have again issued me an ED summon to appear.



I am ready to cooperate but the timing of this summon and the harassment I am put through, is coming in the way of discharging my constitutional and political duties.

Bharat Jodo Yatra

On Tuesday, Karnataka Congress launched a campaign against '40% Sarkara, BJP means Bhrashtachara' with a focus on the alleged corruption prevailing in Karnataka. Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah said in a press conference that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai knows that his Cabinet ministers are completely involved in corrupt activities.

Meanwhile, after traversing a total of 150 kilometers since it commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra has taken a rest day on Thursday in the Kollam district of Kerala before resuming the march on September 16, touching seven districts over a period of 19 days before entering Karnataka on October 1.