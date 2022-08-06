Congress' DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah Come Together For Padyatra Amid Tussle Over CM Face

Amid the infighting over the Chief Minister's face ahead of the 2023 Karnataka polls, a rare site of solidarity was witnessed when KPCC President DK Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah came together to intiate a grand padayatra, on Saturday. The padayatra was organised by the Karnataka Congress unit at Chintamani in Chikkaballapur district as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day.

A huge crowd gathered to participate in the Padyatra which included the supporters of Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah camps. Congress workers used bulldozers to shower flower petals on the people who attended the event. AICC secretaries Abhishek Dutt, former speaker Ramesh Kumar, former ministers V. Muniyappa, Sivashankara Reddy, Srinivasa Gowda, MLAs Nazir Ahmed, Sarath Bachegowda, former Legislative Council chairman VR Sudarshan, former MLA Dr. MC Sudhakar, and many other leaders participated in the padayatra.

Infighting hits Karnataka Congress ahead of 2023 polls

There have been disputes within Congress' Karnataka unit with one group backing former CM Siddaramaiah and the other in favour of the party's state president DK Shivakumar's candidacy for the top post. Meanwhile, DK Shivakumar has asked his Vokkaliga community members to back him as the Chief Minister candidate.

Amid the faceoff between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar camp, senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Veerappa Moily recommended SR Patil's name as an ideal CM candidate.

However, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) is yet to announce the Chief Ministerial candidate in the state. Both the camps of Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are trying their best to convince the high command that their leader is the ideal candidate for the Chief Minister’s post.

On August 3, Rahul Gandhi urged the party's Karnataka unit leaders to work unitedly for the upcoming Assembly polls in the state in 2023 while also suggesting them not to speak publicly on the leadership and internal matters. The Wayanad MP attended the political affairs committee meeting for the Karnataka unit of the Grand Old Party on Tuesday wherein organisational matters and preparations for the upcoming Assembly polls were discussed.

The next Karnataka Legislative Assembly election is scheduled to be held on or before May 2023 to elect all 224 members of the state's Legislative Assembly.

(Image: Republic/@INCKarnataka/Twitter)