Congress' DK Suresh 'disappointed' As Party Leadership Names Siddaramaiah As Karnataka CM

DK Suresh, Congress leader and DK Shivakumar's brother confirmed on Thursday, May 18 that Siddaramaiah is going to be the next Chief Minister of Karnataka.

While speaking about the same, the Bengaluru Rural Congress MP DK Suresh expressed “disappointment” over the grand old party’s decision to name Siddaramaiah the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

“As a brother, I am not happy with the decision but in the larger interest of the party and the state, we have to accept it,” Congress leader and DK Shivakumar's brother DK Suresh told Republic Media Network.

#LIVE | As a brother I am not happy with the decision but in the larger interest of the party and the state, we have to accept it: Congress leader and DK Shivakumar's brother @DKSureshINC tells Republic. #DKShivakumar #Siddaramaiah #Karnataka https://t.co/v813IOdBqz pic.twitter.com/9WbBirdRoy — Republic (@republic) May 18, 2023

#WATCH | I am not fully happy but in the interest of Karnataka we wanted to fulfil our commitment...That is why DK Shivakumar had to accept. In future we will see, there is a long way to go. ...I wish it (CM post for DK Shivakumar) but it didn't happen, we will wait and see:… pic.twitter.com/DGbiSIUeJk — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2023

Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM

Siddaramaiah will reportedly be the next chief minister of Karnataka, Congress has decided. DK Shivakumar, the man who led the Congress campaign in the Karnataka Assembly elections, will be given the role of Deputy Chief Minister. The new government is expected to take oath on May 20, reports ANI.

Siddaramaiah to be the next chief minister of Karnataka and DK Shivakumar to take oath as deputy chief minister. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge arrived at a consensus for Karnataka government formation. The oath ceremony will be held in Bengaluru on 20th May. pic.twitter.com/CJ4K7hWsKM — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2023

Siddaramaiah, who had grown to become a mass leader, also has the distinction of presenting as many as 13 state budgets as Finance Minister.

Hectic meetings were held on May 17 to break the dreadlock in deciding on the Congress' chief ministerial pick in Karnataka, with both candidates Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar presenting their cases before the top brass, despite the party's assertion that a resolution is imminent within a day or two.

AICC general secretary in-charge for Karnataka, Randeep Surjewala said “a decision on the new cabinet will be in place in the next 48-72 hours.”

He further stated that Karnataka will have a five -year-long stable government of the Congress and asked people not to believe in speculation and “fake news”, peddled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).