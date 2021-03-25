'Congress-DMK Alliance To Win Tamil Nadu': Veerappa Moily Slams AIADMK, Wants 2019 Repeat

On Wednesday, Senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily slammed the AIADMK-led Tamil Nadu government over unemployment in the state ahead of assembly polls. While addressing a press conference the Congress leader also claimed that the DMK-Congress alliance will emerge victorious in Assembly elections. The 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly is set to witness a single-phase election on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Moily further slammed the Central government after India abstained from voting on the Sri Lanka resolution at UNHRC in Geneva over the resolution titled 'Promotion of Reconciliation Accountability and Human Rights in Sri Lanka'. He said that the resolution is against the feelings of the Tamil people.

"We, Congress and DMK alliance will win the election definitely like in parliamentary elections in which we got 39 out of 40 seats. Tamil Nadu people's anger will now be more against AIADMK and BJP. India abstains from voting in UNHRC which is against the Tamil people's feelings," he said, reported ANI. READ | 'They belong to every Indian': Kangana backs Sadhguru's call to 'Free Tamil Nadu Temples'

Tamil Nadu elections

With AIADMK announcing its state alliance with BJP, the EPS-OPS-led party has declared itself as the 'big brother' in the NDA alliance. Former Jayalalithaa aide Sasikala announced her sudden decision to quit politics, thereby ending speculations of her role in the upcoming elections. The AIADMK has also survived a long-running tug-of-war over its leadership with Sasikala announcing her intention to retire from politics, and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran allying his AMMK with the SDPI, Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM and Captain Vijaykanth's DMDK.

Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin - eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.

Tamil Nadu (Single-phase election)

234 seats (44-SC, 2-ST)

88,936 polling stations

Assembly term ending on May 24

Date of polling- April 6

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits: ANI/Twitter/@FacebookVeerappaMoily)