Congress Doesn't Believe In Constitution: Union Min Calls Out Rahul Gandhi For Arrogance

The Congress has no faith in the Constitution, said Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday after the grand old party announced it is going to stage nationwide protests over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi. Sekhawat, who is the Minister for Jal Shakti, said, "Congress party and its leaders have no faith left in the constitution and constitutional institutions as they make bigger mistake after every mistake made and ignore it even after being given a chance by the court. It is clear that the Congress party and its leaders have no faith left in the constitution and constitutional institutions."

"For the last few days, an attempt is being made to create a controversy in the country. Some such leaders for whom the Gandhi family is above the law and constitution are making hue and cry. A few leaders, for whom the Gandhi family is above law and Constitution, are making an outcry over the decision of his (Rahul Gandhi) disqualification from the House."

The Congress leader was disqualified from the lower house after his conviction in a criminal defamation case on March 23 and the announcement of a two-year jail term by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat. Following his disqualification, Rahul Gandhi is no longer a Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Wayanad.

The notification for the disqualification of the Wayanad MP reads, "Consequent upon his conviction by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat, in C.C./18712/2019, Shri Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha, representing the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala, stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction, i.e. 23 March 2023, in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951."

'Rahul is a habitual offender'

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat went on to call out Rahul Gandhi a 'habitual offender'. He said, "Rahul Gandhi has been working as a habitual offender. If Rahul Gandhi committed the mistake once, the nation would have forgiven him. But his constant committing of such mistakes is a display of his disrespect towards the people, towards the country."

"Moreover it's shameful that he is so immersed in ego and pride that he didn't even avail the chance to tender an apology even when given an opportunity by the Court. The kind of comments that were made after the decision of the Speaker of the Lok Sabha…The unlimited things that were done show their arrogance…Not only have they insulted the constitution with such comments, but people who stand at the crossroads and cry 'democracy is in danger...' have also insulted the democratic system."

Earlier in March, while addressing a session in the UK with the Indian Journalists’ Association, Rahul Gandhi said, “The reason the Bharat Jodo Yatra became necessary is that the structures of our democracy are under brutal attack. The media, the institutional frameworks, the judiciary and parliament are all under attack. And we were finding it very difficult to put our voice and the voice of the people through normal channels. This has never been seen in modern India."

Shekhawat slams Rahul over 'Savarkar' remarks

The Union Minister also took a dig at the Congress leader over his 'Savarkar' remarks. In the first press conference after being disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP, Rahul Gandhi said, “My name is not Savarkar." This came after the BJP leader demanded he tender an apology for his what the ruling party calls his anti-India tirade in London and for his 2019 remarks where he said “how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname”.

Launching a stinging attack on the Congress leader, Shekhawat said, "Rahul Gandhi very rightly said that he wasn't Savarkar. If Rahul wishes to know Savarkar, then he must go to the Andaman Jail and spend time there to realise who Savarkar was, and what were his sacrifices. Rahul Gandhi has insulted the great patriot Vir Savarkar and hurt the sentiments of people who take inspiration from this freedom fighter and his sacrifices."

