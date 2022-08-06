Congress Doesn't Care About Inflation, Aim To Appease Vote Bank: BJP On 'Black Protests'

On August 6, a day after the Congress held protests in the Vijay chowk area of New Delhi against price rise and unemployment in the country, BJP leader RP Singh took a jibe at the grand old party and its leaders by claiming that their real intentions behind the protest were not related to inflation.

While speaking to the media, Singh said, "Why did they wear black specifically on the 5th? Their motive was to appease the vote-banks. They're looking for a way to evade the ED. They have the right to protest, but if they break a law, or manhandle the cops, action would follow."

"If they care about inflation, why did they not discuss about it in the Parliament? Nobody stopped them from doing that. Instead, they chose to boycott the Parliament. This shows that they do not care about the price rise. They just want to run away from the ED," Singh further added.

Congress leaders stage massive protest; wear black clothes

Despite the Delhi Police denying them permission, Congress leaders staged a massive protest in the national capital over price rise, unemployment and GST on August 5. Mentioning that Section 144 of CrPC is in force in the entire New Delhi district except for Jantar Mantar, the police had warned Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal that strict legal action will be taken if the protests went ahead. When the MPs and other leaders dressed in black clothes tried to march from the Parliament to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, they were stopped at Vijay Chowk.

A total of 335 protesters including 65 Congress MPs were detained under the Delhi Police Act to maintain law and order in the area. Moreover, the relevant authorities were intimated about the detention of the parliamentarians as per the procedure. After spending almost 6 hours at the police station, leaders of the Sonia Gandhi-led party including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Jairam Ramesh were released.

Rahul Gandhi slams BJP

Rahul Gandhi remarked, "What we are witnessing is the death of democracy. What India has been built brick by brick starting almost a century ago is basically being destroyed in front of your eyes. All of India knows it. Anybody who stands against the idea of dictatorship, doesn't matter who he is- caste, religion, male, female, he is viciously attacked, put in jail, arrested."

(With inputs from ANI)