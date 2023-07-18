Congress Doesn't Want Prime Ministerial Post: Party President Mallikarjun Kharge

Leaders from 26 opposition parties convened in Bengaluru on July 18 to strategize ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The meeting aimed to safeguard India's democratic principles, Constitution, secularism, and social justice, rather than seeking power or the post of prime minister, according to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Addressing the gathering on the second day of the crucial opposition summit, Kharge emphasised the collective purpose of the assembly. He asserted,"Our intention in this meeting is not to gain power for ourselves. It is to protect our Constitution, democracy, secularism and social justice".

"These differences are not so big that we cannot put them behind us for the sake of the common man and middle class which is suffering due to inflation, for the sake of our youth who are suffering from unemployment, for the sake of the poor, Dalits, adivasis and the minorities whose rights are being crushed silently behind the scenes," the Congress chief added.

BJP's neglect of allies sparks criticism from opposition

"The BJP did not get 303 seats by itself. It used the votes of its allies and came to power and then discarded them. Today, the BJP president and its leaders are running from state to state to patch up with their old allies," Kharge said.

Highlighting the magnitude of the gathering, Kharge pointed out that 26 parties came together, representing governments in 11 states currently. He also criticised the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), noting that its absolute majority in the last election was achieved with the support of allies. However, once in power, the BJP allegedly neglected these very allies, leading to strained relationships and a scramble to reconcile with them now.