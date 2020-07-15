"Congress Door Not Shut For Sachin Pilot"? Party Gives Two-days Olive Branch To Respond

Even as Sachin Pilot has on Wednesday said that he will not join the BJP and is yet to unveil his plans, Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande has said that the 'door of Congress party' is not yet shut for him. Taking to Twitter, Pande said that he prays to God to give Sachin Pilot wisdom so that he can identify the 'trap of BJP'. The Congress in-charge went on to say that Pilot should admit his mistake.

Meanwhile, Congress party has put notices outside the residence of all Congress leaders who skipped Tuesday's legislative meet of the party and given them time to respond within two days. Elaborating on the same, Pande said that Pilot and 18 other party members will have to respond to the notice within 2 days, and if they fail to do so, "it will be considered that they are withdrawing their membership from CLP," Pande explained. Rajasthan assembly speaker is also ready to serve disqualification notices to the MLAs, sources said.

Is Sachin Pilot still a Congress member?

As Sachin Pilot skipped the second legislative party meeting on July 14, Ashok Gehlot's camp passed a resolution against Pilot and loyalists. Addressing the press, Gehlot said that Pilot is playing in the hands of BJP and accused the saffron party of horse-trading. Thereafter, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala in a press briefing announced that party has sacked Sachin Pilot from the post of Deputy CM and PCC chief and accused him of conspiring with BJP. Alongside Pilot, Congress also sacked Vishvender Singh, and Ramesh Meena from their cabinet positions. Gobind Singh Dotasra has been appointed as new Rajasthan Congress chief. The party's entire Dausa unit also resigned after Pilot's removal.

Congress leaders such as Sanjay Jha (who was later suspended), Jitin Prasada, Priya Dutt and several party functionaries in the Rajasthan unit of the party openly supported Pilot.

In the midst of this, however, it remains unclear what Sachin Pilot's equation as a Congress member is. While he is sacked as Deputy CM and RPCC chief, the 2-day ultimatum appears to be a call to engage in dialogue with the party once again, as do the statements of Avinash Pande.

Sachin Pilot speaks up

A day after being sacked, Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said that he is not joining BJP or any other party, adding that he has been a loyalist of the Congress. The 'rebel' leader said that he won't remain silent anymore and is considering legal options to fight CM Gehlot whom he has accused of "doing wrong things & maligning his image."

"I am not joining BJP or any other party, I have been a loyalist of the Congress. Except for Priyanka Ji, I have not spoken to anyone else. Whatever Gehlot is doing with me is wrong and wants to malign my image. Ever since Rahul Gandhi resigned as party president, I have been a victim of wrongdoings and I remained silent but not anymore. We are looking at the legal options moving ahead and this is a fight for Rajasthan and its people," Sachin Pilot said.

Rajasthan political chaos

The infighting among the Congress in Rajasthan came into the forefront when the state's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notices to multiple MLAs including CM and Deputy CM in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government. Following the incident, CM Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of attempting to topple his government amid the COVID-19 crisis.

A day later, on July 11, Deputy CM Sachin Pilot went to Delhi with some of his supporting legislators. Sources said that he had a one-on-one meeting with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel and had put out his grievances, while Gehlot monitored the situation from his residence in Jaipur and gathered all the MLAs who supported him.

While it is still unclear who among Gehlot and Pilot has the majority support from the MLAs, the Bhartiya Tribal Party issued a whip directing its two MLAs to abstain from voting if a floor test takes place.

