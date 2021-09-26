Congress Downplays PM Modi's UNGA Address; Tells Him To 'walk The Talk At Home First'

As BJP celebrates PM Modi's return from US after a 3-day visit, Congress downplayed his UN General Assembly address on Saturday. Commenting on PM Modi's address, Congress veteran P Chidambaram expressed disappointment that only few seats were occupied when PM Modi addressed the UNGA. PM Modi was welcomed at Palam airport in Delhi by scores of BJP supporters dressed in traditional Indian clothes showcasing the diverse traditions and culture of the country.

Congress downplays PM Modi's UN address

I was disappointed that only a few seats were occupied when PM Modi addressed the U N General Assembly



And even more disappointed that no one applauded



INDIA’s Permanent Mission at the UN has goofed up massively — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 26, 2021

Apart from Chidambaram, other Congress leaders Kapil Sibal and Jairam Ramesh too commented on PM Modi's address, urging him to live up to his 'Mother of Democracies' term for India. Ramesh tweeted, "Sounds good in a global forum, but how about actually walking the talk at home?", while Sibal tweeted, "I hope Yogi ji, Himanta Biswa Sarma are listening". Congress' official handle too took a dig at PM Modi tweeting, "Don't forget this Modi ji, you are intent on destroying the same pride of democracy".

ये मत भूलिए मोदी जी, लोकतंत्र के उसी गौरव को आप ध्वस्त करने पर आमादा हो।

नफ़रत, विभाजनकारी सोच को बढ़ावा देकर आपने देश की लोकतांत्रिक परम्परा को कलंकित करने का काम किया है।

ये भी मत भूलिए कि जिस लोकतंत्र की आप बात कर रहे हैं, उसमें आपका; आपकी विचारधारा का रत्ती भर योगदान नहीं है। https://t.co/aqcxjY9JYm — Congress (@INCIndia) September 25, 2021

PM



Speaking at UNGA called India :



“…the mother of all democracies…”



I hope :



Yogi ji

Himanta Biswa Sarma



are listening — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) September 26, 2021

Sounds good in a global forum, but how about actually walking the talk at home? https://t.co/mvxSWeFuPk — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 25, 2021

PM Modi at UNGA

Addressing the 76th session of the UNGA on Saturday, PM Modi paid tribute to those who lost their lives due to COVID in the past 1.5 years. Batting for strengthening democracy, PM Modi said, 'Yes, democracy can deliver... Yes, democracy has delivered' - pointing out to his own journey from a tea-stall vendor's son to PM. Detailing India's many COVID vaccines, he urged countries to 'Come and manufacture vaccines in India'. Slamming Pakistan and China, PM Modi warned against terrorism as a weapon and asserted that India has ensured that the Afghan soil is not used as a 'terror bed' to spread terrorism.

PM Modi's 3-day US tour

Hitting the ground running in Washington, PM Modi met with 5 top CEOs and had bilateral meetings with US Vice President Kamala Harris, Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga. In the meetings, the discussion revolved around COVID-19, free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, foreign investments, cross-border terrorism, defence and strategic cooperation. Later, the four QUAD partners - US (Joe Biden), Japan (Yoshihide Suga), India (PM Modi), Australia (Scott Morrison) held a joint meeting and vowed to bolster infrastructure, 5G, ASEAN cooperation, COVID vaccine partnership and announced a new ‘Quad fellowship’ for STEM.

PM Modi then held his first in-person bilateral meeting with Biden after the latter was elected in 2020 and discussed trade, India's permanent UNSC seat, Afghanistan situation, Indo-Pacific challenges and COVID efforts. PM Modi then addressed the UNGA for the fourth time and later the Global Citizen programme, marking an end to his 3-day tour. Accompanying PM Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla too held bilateral meetings with their counterparts.