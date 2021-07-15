Congress Drafts 'six-point Agenda' To Take On Centre's Policies During Monsoon Session

Congress party on Wednesday drafted a strategic six-point agenda to take down on the ruling BJP-led government in India’s Parliament ahead of the monsoon session scheduled to begin on July 19. Identifying common grounds with the leaders of the opposition parties, Congress is expected to present arguments over a range of issues such as the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, security aspects near the LAC in Ladakh, unemployment, three bills on Farm Laws that have drawn farmers’ agitation, hike in the fuel prices, as discussed by the members at the party's parliament strategy group meeting called earlier on July 14.

One of the issues to be brought up by opposition party members would be India’s Rafale fighter aircraft agreement with France.

"Congress has decided to raise the issue of mismanagement of Modi government in tackling COVID-19. The second wave had hit the country very badly due to which lakhs of people lost their lives. The party will also raise the issue of vaccination shortage and will be targeting the Central Government for unpreparedness," the leader at meeting stated. "Another issue that the party will be raising is the rising unemployment after COVID-19,” he was quoted saying by ANI. Furthermore his statement continued, “The party [Congress] will also raise questions on the Rafael deal issue as the investigation has started by agencies in France. We have also decided to go aggressive on Chinese action at LAC, farmers agitation against the farm laws and price rise of petrol and diesel.”

The Wednesday meeting was convened by the Congress party president Sonia Gandhi, who discussed with the rest members parliamentarian strategies to contest the various policies of the sitting government, including the COVID-19 vaccination drive. The talks were held via video conferencing and included India’s ex-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, ex-Congress party president Rahul Gandhi, leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chaudhry, deputy leader Gaurav Gogoi, congress’ chief whip in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh, chief whip in Lok Sabha K Suresh, party General Secretary KC Venugopal, MP for Congress Manish Tewari and Manickam Tagore.

The group of the senior Congress party leaders discussed various subjects to take on the ruling government during the session expected to commence in tumultuous argument, and subsequently, conclude on August 13.

Ahead of the parliament session, the senior leaders of Congress are also planning to hold a series of pressers targeting the central ruling party on ‘inflation’ during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The focus will be laid on the price hikes for the fuels-the petrol, diesel, and cooking LPG gas as well as the sudden spike in the food prices.

Senior Congress leaders to address 'inflation'

ANI learns from sources, that the Congress leader and former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram is expected to appear for a presser in the Capital New Delhi, while the counterparts ex-Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath and Rajya MP Digvijaya Singh will address the conference in the state of Lucknow and Shimla, respectively. On the sidelines, Congress party’s Subodh Kant Sahai will speak to the press in Raipur, Sachin Pilot similarly in Dehradun and Deepender Hooda will hold a presser in Hyderabad.

Sources revealed that the disgruntled group of 23' leaders of Congress led by veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad will field separate pressers across various parts of the country igniting issues that they have lately been protesting on the streets of Delhi, asserting that the income of an estimated 20 crore population had depreciated to Rs 10,000 per month and that the inflation had shot to an all-time high since 2012.