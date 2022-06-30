Congress Draws 3 Conclusions From MVA Collapse; Says 'defection Is The New Democracy'

'Defection has become a democracy,' said Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala after Uddhav Thackeray stepped down from the chief minister's post ahead of a floor test in the Maharashtra assembly.

"A sad day for democracy in Maharashtra and India! People’s mandate is again run over by the bulldozer of allurement-inducement-intimidation and crass political corruption," tweeted Surjewala, attacking BJP after the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

The Congress leader drew three conclusions from the development: The right of voters to choose a government has been trampled by political corruption; The tenth Schedule of the Constitution- Anti Defection Law- is dead; Courts have failed to check the treachery committed on democracy."

Randeep Surjewala further added that it is time for every Indian to pause and think if this is the India of their dreams. He further saluted the MVA leaders for "fighting the principled fight - for truth, righteousness, harmony, progress, and the Constitution."

3/3

Salute to the MVA & its leaders for fighting the principled fight - for truth, for righteousness, for harmony, for progress & for the Constitution.



Time to pause & think for every fellow Indian - Is this the India of our dreams?



If not, let’s reclaim our Country! — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 29, 2022

Uddhav out, BJP-Shinde faction to form govt

After a week-long political turmoil spanning Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Assam, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray resigned from his post on Wednesday night during a Facebook address. His resignation came minutes after the Supreme Court cleared decks for his floor test to be held on Thursday.

"I had come (to power) in an unexpected manner and I am going out in a similar fashion. I am not going away forever, I will be here, and I will once again sit in Shiv Sena Bhavan. I will gather all my people. I am resigning as the CM and as an MLC," Thackeray said.

The rebellion by Eknath Shinde and 50 MLAs who supported him, toppled the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance in the state.

The BJP is set to form the next government in Maharashtra with the support of Sena rebels and several independents who had earlier backed the government of the MVA alliance.

As per sources, a total of 38 MLAs will take oath as a Minister in the BJP-Eknath Shinde faction government. This includes 25 MLAs from BJP and 13 legislators from the rebel camp. On July 1, 7 Ministers from BJP and the Shinde camp each will be sworn in as Ministers in the Raj Bhavan, sources added. The other Ministers are likely to be sworn in on July 3.