Congress Dubs AAP Netas 'bunch Of Liars' Post Revelation About Satyendar Jain's Masseur

The Congress party on Tuesday lashed out at AAP after Republic TV learnt that incarcerated Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain's masseur is not a physiotherapist. Speaking to Republic TV, Congress leader Gourav Vallabh who served as the spokesperson before stepping down to campaign for Mallikarjun Kharge in the party's presidential election dubbed AAP leaders a "bunch of liars". He also highlighted that the Indian Association of Physiotherapy had objected to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party equating the massage given to Jain, seen in the CCTV footage, with physiotherapy.

Congress leader Gourav Vallabh said, "AAP is a bunch of serial liars. I call them DPP and MPP. Earlier, the CM of Punjab was deboarded because he was in a drunk state at the Frankfurt airport. I call them DPP because they are Daru Premi Party. And now they are MPP, i.e Massage Parlour Party. Earlier, they said that a physiotherapist is there. We asked them a question how come a physiotherapist is putting hair oil, massaging his head and doing pedicure and manicure?"

He added, "The physiotherapy association president also said that this is not physiotherapy. He had filed a complaint against AAP saying that this is not the job of a physiotherapist. They are serial liars. They are a bunch of corrupt people."

AAP defends 'massage' in jail

Earlier, sources told Republic TV that Satyendar Jain's masseur is a co-prisoner named Rinku who has been imprisoned in a rape case registered at the JP Kalan Police Station. The accused has been booked under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Sections 376, 506 and 509 of the IPC. Earlier, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia castigated BJP for seeking to win the Gujarat and MCD elections by 'mocking' the illness of the incarcerated leader. He maintained that there was nothing unusual in the leaked videos as Jain has been prescribed regular physiotherapy after undergoing surgeries.