Congress Dubs BJP 'anti-farmer' As Talks Continue To Arrive At A Consensus Amid Agitation

As the farmers' protest against the agrarian laws continues, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Kumar Lallu while speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network said that Congress party stands in support of the agitating farmers. Stating that the farmers' demands with regards to the agricultural reforms are absolutely fair, Ajay Kumar Lallu said that the central government should address their demands. 'The Centre should also come up with a solution to their demands immediately,' he added.

Ajay Kumar Lallu said, "This government is anti-farmer. Why the government does not want to listen to anything?"

Ajay Kumar Lallu speaks to Republic

Reacting to the Centre's repeated efforts to reach out to the protesting farmers, UP Congress Committee President said, 'I hope this fifth round of discussions between the Centre and the farmers' is successful.'

'I pray that the government agrees to all the demands of the farmers,' he added.

What are the new farm bills?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming.

On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

