Congress Dubs PM Modi's Attack Over High Fuel Price 'shameful', BJP Hits Back With Numbers

After PM Modi tore into opposition-ruled states for not reducing VAT on fuel, Congress leader Rashid Alvi dubbed his statement 'shameful' while speaking to Republic TV. Earlier, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya highlighted that the state governments ruled by the opposition continue to play politics, charge common people of very high taxes and then blame the central government for the high fuel prices.

However, Alvi contended that the fuel price shouldn't be more than Rs.40. In response, Malviya cited figures to show the Centre's expenditure since 2014 is more than the revenue earned on fuel.

Senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi remarked, "The PM has made a very shameful statement. He is misguiding the nation. In the last three years, the total revenue of the Central government on crude oil is approximately between Rs.4-5 lakh crore. The PM doesn't tell this to the nation. He should speak before the nation on how much revenue he is collecting on crude oil. International prices are not so high. During our government, crude oil was 130-140 US dollars per barrel. In one barrel, there are 59 litres of petrol and diesel. If you calculate the prices will not go beyond Rs.40."

"I am quite disappointed that the senior leader of the Congress party does not have his facts right. He should know that the government of India has earned Rs.26 lakh crore in the last 8 years from fuel prices. However, we have spent Rs.91 lakh crore. So, the problem is that Congress does not know its facts, they don't know what the numbers look like," Malviya hit back.

PM Modi targets opposition

While chairing the 24th meeting of the CMs on the COVID-19 situation earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi broke his silence on the increasing fuel prices. While arguing the need to strengthen cooperative federalism amid the COVID-19 crisis and the Russia-Ukraine war, he requested states to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel so that the people can benefit.

He singled out opposition-ruled states such as Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu in this regard. Responding to this, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera demanded a reduction in the central excise duty.

PM Modi opined, "To reduce the burden of the increasing prices of petrol and diesel on citizens, the Centre reduced excise duty last November. The Centre had requested the states to reduce taxes and transfer the benefit to the citizens. After this some states reduced taxes but some states didn't give benefits to their people. Due to this, the price of petrol and diesel in these states is higher than in other states. This is not only a form of injustice against the people of the state but also causes a loss to neighbouring states."

He elaborated, "It is natural that those states who reduce taxes face a revenue loss. If Karnataka didn't cut the tax, it would have earned Rs.5000 crore in the last 6 months. If Gujarat had also not reduced its tax, it would have earned more than Rs.3500 crore. On the other hand, the neighbouring states of Gujarat and Karnataka earned Rs.3500-5500 crore by not reducing the tax."