Congress Echoes AAP Over JNU Violence, Takes On HRD Minister Over 'sponsored Goondaism'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday blamed the Centre for the January 5 violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University as he defended the Delhi Police which has faced widespread criticism for failing to take action. Supporting Kejriwal, Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also blamed the Home Minister Amit Shah and HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal for the JNU violence. He also said that more than 72 hours have passed since the incident happened but the Delhi Police has not made any arrests so far.

'I am directly blaming them'

Addressing the media, Jairam Ramesh said, "You all know about the protests that are happening at JNU, 72 hours have passed since the incident at the Jawaharlal Nehru University. This did not happen suddenly, they got it done. We all know who backed this, I am directly blaming them. They are Human Resource Development Minister and the Home Minister, they both are involved. This is official sponsored 'gundaism'. Delhi Police knows whom to arrest but they are yet to make any arrests."

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal had said, "What can the Delhi Police do? If they get orders from the top not to stop the violence or maintain law and order, what can they do? If they don’t follow these orders, they may be suspended."

"JNU has formed a five-member committee to probe the January 5 violence on the campus, and recommend measures to ensure the safety of students," Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said on Thursday, January 9. The panel will also probe lapses in security if any, Kumar told a news agency.

READ | JNU VC Jagadesh Kumar: '5-member panel formed to probe Jan 5 violence on campus'

Violence broke out at JNU on Jan 5

Violence had broken out at JNU on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police which conducted a flag march. At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours. The Left-controlled JNUSU and the RSS-backed ABVP have blamed each other for the incident.

READ | Juhi Chawla hails PM Modi & BJP on CAA, Dalip Tahil calls JNU attack 'scripted'

That night, the HRD Ministry sought an immediate report from the registrar. HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank,' said in Bhubaneswar on Monday that educational institutions cannot be allowed to become "political adda". He vowed "strong action" against the perpetrators of the violence on JNU campus.

READ | 'Nakabposh,' rages Shatrughan Sinha arriving at protest against JNU violence

READ | Hundreds march from Mandi House to HRD Ministry demanding removal of JNU VC

(With PTI inputs)