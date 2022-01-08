Congress Echoes Channi's 'picked Life Over Duty' Taunt On PM Modi's Punjab Security Lapse

Congress, on Friday, again mocked the issue of the Indian Prime Minister's security being compromised in Punjab as he was on his way to address a rally and inaugurate several development projects in Ferozepur. Trivialising the massive security lapse, the Congress in a tweet in Hindi, stated, “When the country's leadership is one's hand, then a person should be concerned more about their duty than their life."

This Indian National Congress' statement comes after Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi tweeted in Hindi, in a misguided quote from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, stated, "One who cares more about life than duty, he should not take a big responsibility in a country like India."

Punjab CM Channi, who is under fire for the fallout of the events has remained stern on his stand that there was no threat to PM Modi’s life during his visit.

Punjab CM Channi reiterates there was 'no threat to PM Modi'

Punjab CM on Friday said that there was no threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security during his visit to the state on Wednesday.

"Punjab is a safe place for everyone. PM Modi told state's finance minister Manpreet Badal that I am returning alive from Punjab please inform your CM," Channi said while stating that there was no person near Prime Minister's cavalcade.

It is imperative to mention here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was exposed at a flyover near Firozepur for over 15 minutes on January 5 after it was forced to stop due to protests.

Earlier too, CM Channi had asserted that there was no danger to PM Modi's life as the demonstrators on the road were farmers who had led a peaceful agitation in the national capital for over a year.

"The farmers have been agitating peacefully for the last one year. I'm not going to lathi-charge at farmers. We spoke to farmers the whole last night after which they ended their agitation. Today, suddenly some agitators gathered in Ferozepur district," Punjab CM had said.

Earlier in the day, the Congress party has also put the state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu forward to issue a justification on the matter, who had, in turn, accused the Prime Minister of disrespecting Punjab and Punjabiyat by putting on a display of what he referred to as 'drama and facade' that his life was at threat in the state.

