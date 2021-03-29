Congress Echoes TMC On Nimta Victim's Death; Asks 'Why Amit Shah Not Talking About UP?'

As BJP and TMC fight over 80-year-old BJP karyakarta's mother's death, Congress veteran Rashid Alvi on Monday, asked why Amit Shah doesn't look at the law & order situation in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh. Admitting that the situation of Bengal was bad, he added that the situation in UP was worse. Stating that it was incorrect to focus on Bengal due to polls, he slammed politicisation death of the BJP worker's mother a month after she was allegedly attacked by TMC goons.

Congress: 'What about UP?"

"Why doesn't Shah look at the situation in UP? Whatever is happening in Bengal is bad, but see the situation of UP. It is sad that the woman has died, but such things happen daily in UP. Only because elections are there in Bengal, focusing is wrong," said Alvi. READ | TMC MP Sougata Roy absolves party over 85-yr old Nimta victim's death; cites age, ailments

BJP karyakarta's mother passes away

An 85-year-old-woman from West Bengal’s Nimta, who was allegedly attacked by TMC goons in February died on Monday morning, sources told Republic TV. She passed away on March 29, four days after being discharged from the hospital. The woman was the mother of BJP worker Gopal Majumdar, and was allegedly thrashed by three TMC workers on February 27. An FIR was registered based on their complaint to the police.

Hitting out at TMC, Shah extended his condolences, tweeting "The pain & wounds of her family will haunt Mamata didi for long. Bengal will fight for a violence-free tomorrow, Bengal will fight for a safer state for our sisters & mothers". While speaking with Republic, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said 'TMC goons have murdered Bengal's daughter'.

In response, Mamata Banerjee said, "I don't know how the sister has died. We don't support violence against women. We have never supported violence against my sisters and mothers. But the BJP is now politicising the issue." Questioning Shah's silence over the Hathras rape case, she asked, "Amit Shah is tweeting and saying, 'Bengal Ka Kya Haal hain'. Why does was he mum when women were attacked and brutalised at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh?". Moreover, TMC shared an alleged copy of the deceased's death certificate which claims 'cardiorespiratory failure' as cause of death of the lady who had suffered 'internal haemorage, internal injury, face injury' a month ago.