Congress Evasive On Manipur Party Chief Joining BJP; AICC Incharge Steps In To Stem Crisis

On Wednesday, Manipur Congress remained evasive on whether its state party chief Govindas Konthoujam would join BJP in the near future. While the Bishnupur legislator has submitted his resignation to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, it is unclear whether it has been accepted yet. Speaking to the media, Manipur Congress spokesperson K Meghachandra Singh stated, "Since Congress is a very big party, coming and going out of the party is not a big issue. It is happening to other parties also". Meanwhile, Gandhi has rushed AICC in-charge Bhakta Charan Das to Manipur to avert a crisis amid rumours that 8 Congress MLAs are set to join the saffron party.

Commenting on the possibility of Konthoujam switching allegiance to BJP, Meghachandra Singh remarked, "As of now, there is no announcement to the press as well as to the party organization. So, we cannot say anything as there is no clear picture from him. But as far as we know, he has given the letter of resignation to AICC president Sonia Gandhi."

The prospect of further defections in Congress comes amid the party's demand for the disqualification of 12 BJP legislators in the 2018 'office of profit' case. This matter went to the Supreme Court which has fixed July 26 for disposing of Congress' disqualification case against these MLAs. Notably, the Election Commission of India has opined in favour of these legislators. This is owing to the fact that the aforesaid laws were in existence when they held the office of Parliamentary Secretary.

BJP-led alliance proves majority in Manipur

The N Biren Singh-led government's victory on the floor of the Assembly on August 10, 2020, brought to an end the political uncertainty prevailing in the state since June 17 when 9 MLAs including the Deputy CM withdrew support to the BJP government. 8 Congress MLAs stayed away from the Assembly proceedings despite the party issuing a whip to vote against the trust motion moved by the Chief Minister. The government was supported by 28 members including the 4 NPP MLAs on the floor of the Assembly.

Meanwhile, two Congress legislators Th Lokeshwar and Mirabai Devi reportedly threw chairs and benches in the Assembly alleging that the confidence motion was not conducted properly. In a major jolt for Congress, 6 out of the 8 abstaining Congress MLAs submitted their resignations to the Speaker on the same day. Currently, the state government has the support of 36 MLAs including 4 MLAs from NPP and NPF respectively, the lone LJP MLA and three Independents.