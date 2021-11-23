Congress Exodus Continues: Former Lok Sabha MP Kirti Azad Likely To Join TMC Today

In a big blow to Congress, former Lok Sabha MP Kirti Azad is set to join TMC on Tuesday during WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit to the national capital. The son of late Bihar CM Bhagwat Jha Azad, he was a part of India's 1983 World Cup-winning squad before taking a plunge into politics.

While he was elected on a BJP ticket thrice from the Darbhanga Lok Sabha constituency, he was suspended from the saffron party in 2015 for "anti-party activities". Thereafter, he joined Congress in the presence of Rahul Gandhi on February 18, 2019.

Kirti Azad's relationship with BJP was fractured by his continuous attacks on the then Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over alleged irregularities in the Delhi and District Cricket Association. According to Azad, Jaitley who was President of the DDCA for almost 14 years, swept under the carpet, hundreds of letters and messages.

They highlighted the purported swindling of money by DDCA through the years. Refuting this charge, BJP clarified that an inquiry by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office had cleared Jaitley. Azad unsuccessfully contested the 2019 General Election from Dhanbad as a Congress candidate.

Congress leader Kirti Azad to join TMC today in Delhi: Sources



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/1WeF8lPsKm — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2021

TMC's growing footprint

After a hard-fought election campaign, TMC sprung a surprise by decisively winning the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election by bagging 213 seats whereas BJP could win in only 77 constituencies. Buoyed by its third consecutive victory, TMC is mulling projecting Mamata Banerjee as the Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Making her national ambitions clear, Banerjee propagated the West Bengal model of governance in her Martyrs' Day rally speech on July 21.

Thereafter, she visited Delhi and met various opposition leaders including Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

In an attempt to expand its base across the country, TMC has increased its political activities in Tripura and Goa aimed at emerging as an alternative to Congress. However, the party has riled Congress in the process by inducting many of its leaders such as Sushmita Dev, Abhijit Mukherjee and former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro. Incensed by the growing political capital of the Mamata Banerjee-led party, Congress recently accused TMC of indirectly helping BJP by dividing the secular votes.