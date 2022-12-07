Congress Expels 30 Leaders In Himachal Over Anti-party Activities Ahead Of Result Day

Just a day ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election result day, the Congress on Wednesday, December 7, expelled 30 members from its state party unit for six years, on the grounds of anti-party activities during elections.

Expelled leaders are from Shimla district itself and the decision was taken by Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh, based on a resolution received from the Block Congress Committee.

The Assembly Elections in Himachal Pradesh took place in a single phase on November 12, 2022. The major political parties in the fray are Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 8 December 2022.

As per Republic Media Network's poll of polls, the PMARQ, Matrize News Communication and C-Voter exit polls have projected that the BJP is likely to win an average of 37 seats in Himachal Pradesh. On the other hand, Congress is forecast to bag an average of 30 seats.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Polls

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur is predicted to win from the Seraj assembly constituency, as per the PMARQ Exit Poll. Senior Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh is also projected to emerge victorious from the Shimla (Rural) seat.

In the year 2017, the Bharatiya Janata Party comfortably crossed the majority mark by winning 44 seats in the 68-member assembly in the Himachal Pradesh elections, whereas Congress could win only 21 seats. On the other hand, independent candidates won two seats and CPI(M) one.