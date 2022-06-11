In a massive development, Congress on Saturday expelled Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi with immediate effect for cross-voting during the Rajya Sabha elections. All India Congress Committee (AICC) released a letter which stated that the high command had expelled Bishnoi from all his present party positions including the post of Special Invitee of the Congress Working Committee.

On June 10, Bishnoi voted for the BJP-backed independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma in Haryana which led to the defeat of Congress' Ajay Maken in Haryana. Following this, Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Ajay Maken demanded strict action against Bishnoi for going against the party.

It is pertinent to mention here that two days ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls, Republic Media Network confirmed that Bishnoi decided to back independent candidates instead of voting for his own party. He already made it clear that he will vote following the voice of his conscience and won't participate in any party event until his issue is resolved by the party high command.

Bishnoi was believed to be upset with the party and skipped the Congress Legislative Party meeting, which was attended by Maken and didn't attend Congress' Chintan Shivir which was organised in Udaipur. He also sought time to meet Rahul Gandhi to decide the future course of action after his return from abroad but the meeting didn't happen.

BJP & Congress reacts to Kuldeep Bishnoi's Expulsion

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala reacted over Congress expelling Bishnoi and called the grand old party 'intolerant'.

"In the Rajya Sabha elections, MLAs are entitled to vote as per their conscience and today Kuldeep Bishnoi has exercised the call of his conscience and voted. This shows the intolerance of the Congress party. On one hand, they humiliated him and didn't give him due respect & regard. He was seeking time and wanted to meet the top leadership perhaps they were busy with foreign assignments". "On the other hand instead of listening to the Karyakartas (workers) and leaders and taking accountability for those who messed up when they loose the elections, they try to make the scapegoat out of those whom you find inconvenient. I think this is only being done to cover up their own failures and misgivings by taking action like this," said BJP Spokeperson.

Congress Senior Leader Rashid Alvi, meanwhile, defended his party and blamed Bishnoi for the defeat in the Rajya Sabha elections. "This is natural as he has voted against the Congress party candidate. Only because of him our the party lost and the high command has taken the right decision. How can he go against his own party?"

Rift in Haryana Congress over Ajay Maken's candidature

According to Returning Officer RK Nandal, Panwar got 36 votes, while Sharma got 23 first preference votes and 6.6 transferred from the BJP, taking his tally to 29.6. Maken who got 29 votes, lost on account of no second preference votes. While the value of votes polled by the BJP was 3,600, securing the first seat for Panwar, Sharma won the second seat with a vote value of 2,960, including 660 that got transferred from the BJP candidate as second preference votes. The Congress’ value of votes was 2,900 as the MLA from Adampur, Bishnoi voted in favour of BJP & JJP-backed independent candidate Sharma.

Speaking to reporters about the voting in the Rajya Sabha elections, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said that Congress got 29 votes, while Kartikeya Sharma got 29.65 votes. Explaining Sharma's vote, he said that Sharma got 23 votes and Krishan Panwar’s 6.65 votes were transferred to him as well making him victorious.

Reportedly, there was a divide in the Haryana Congress over Ajay Maken's candidature as many MLAs identified the senior Congress leader as an outsider and believed that candidates belonging from Haryana should have been nominated.

