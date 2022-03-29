Congress Expels Uttarakhand Vice Prez Aqeel Ahmed As Muslim University Promise Draws Flak

Reeling from its shock defeat in the Uttarakhand polls, Congress expelled its state vice president Aqeel Ahmed from the primary membership of the party for 6 years. The Sonia Gandhi-led party went on the backfoot during the election campaign after BJP repeatedly raked up Ahmed's assertion that it will form a 'Muslim University' in the state if it comes to power. Even, former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat conceded that this statement was one of the key factors which worked in the favour of BJP that beat anti-incumbency to win the recently concluded election.

In a letter sent to Aqeel Ahmed, state general secretary (organization) Mathura Datt Joshi noted, "The statements made by you repeatedly during the Assembly election through electronic, print and social media does not befit the stature of your post. The image of the party was tarnished because of your intemperate statements. Earlier, the party had sent you a show cause notice on February 8 warning you to not make intemperate statements. The central leadership has taken seriously the fact that you continued to make intemperate statements via electronic, print and social media."

BJP sweeps Uttarakhand election

All 70 seats in Uttarakhand went to the polls in a single-phase on February 14. Congress was seeking to take advantage of the fact that BJP had changed two CMs within a span of 4 months in 2021. Trivendra Singh Rawat served as the Chief Minister of the state until March 9, 2021, when he resigned because of a collective decision taken by the BJP top brass. His successor and Lok Sabha MP Tirath Singh Rawat's tenure as the CM was also short-lived and was replaced by Dhami in July as the Election Commission was unlikely to conduct a by-election owing to the COVID-19 situation.

While the exit polls showed a tight race between BJP and Congress, the former won a comfortable majority of 47 seats with a vote share of 44.33%. Though the vote share of the Sonia Gandhi-led party jumped from 33.5% in 2017 to 37.91%, its seat tally improved slightly from 11 to 19 seats. On the other hand, BSP bagged two seats despite having a marginal presence in the state. AAP failed to open its account with its CM face Colonel (retd.) Ajay Kothiyal losing to BJP's Suresh Singh Chauhan. While ex-CM Harish Rawat faced a humiliating loss in Lalkuwa, his daughter Anupama Rawat emerged victorious in Haridwar Rural