Congress Faces Another Blow In Bihar As Ex-MLA Rishi Mishra Joins RJD

The Congress party faced yet another setback in Bihar after former MLA Rishi Mishra joined RJD on Sunday in the presence of Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav. As a JD(U) member, Mishra won the Jale seat in a by-election in 2014 but lost from there in the 2015 Bihar Assembly polls. While he switched allegiance to Congress in 2019, he quit the party on February 2, casting aspersions on the state leadership.

Expressing delight over this development, Tejashwi Yadav said, "Former Congress MLA Rishi Mishra has joined our party today. This will strengthen the party in the whole of Bihar. It is a matter of happiness that the people who want the development of Bihar are joining our party."

Considered as one of the tallest Congress leaders from the state, Rishi Mishra's grandfather LN Mishra served in the Union Cabinet. Months after LN Mishra died in a bomb blast at a railway station in Samastipur district in 1975, his brother Jagannath Mishra became the Chief Minister. The JD(U)-turned-RJD leader's father Vinay Kumar Mishra is also a politician, having been elected to the Lok Sabha from Darbhanga in 1984.

RJD-Congress rift

The differences between RJD and Congress came to the fore after ex-JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar switched allegiance to the Sonia Gandhi-led party. RJD has been at odds with Kanhaiya Kumar over his decision to contest from Begusarai in the 2019 General election despite the former fielding a strong candidate in Tanveer Hassan which ultimately resulted in the latter's loss.

The Mahagatbandan's political fortunes plummeted further after it failed to win the 2020 Bihar election. The NDA emerged victorious in 125 seats against the 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan.

A war of words between RJD and Congress ensued after they decided to fight the by-elections in Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur on October 30, 2021, separately. For instance, AICC Bihar in-charge Bhakt Charan Das alleged that RJD was the B-team of BJP. Ultimately, this move backfired as JDU won both seats apart from the fact that the LJP faction of Chirag Paswan outperformed Congress in terms of votes.

Amid growing unease in the Mahagatbandhan, Congress suffered a setback as RJD decided to contest all seats in the upcoming Bihar MLC polls. 24 MLC seats from the local bodies' quota - 13 belonging to BJP, 8 to JDU, 2 of RJD and 1 of Congress which have fallen vacant since July last year, will go to the polls soon.

The negotiations between Congress and RJD reportedly broke down as the former wanted to contest 6 seats under the aegis of the alliance. However, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav affirmed that his party is still an ally with Congress at the national level.