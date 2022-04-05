Congress Faces Big Blow As Ahmed Patel's Son Faisal May Leave, Party Leader Denies Claims

In a massive development, Republic has now learnt that Congress leader Ahmed Patel's son Faisal Patel could be likely to join AAP. According to sources close to Faisal, the long-serving late Congress leader Ahmed Patel's son has held meetings with several Aam Aadmi Party leaders. Meanwhile, sources have also confirmed that Faisal Patel is 'unhappy’ with the Congress party and is most likely to leave, which he communicated via a tweet as well.

In a big blow to the Congress party on Tuesday, Faisal Patel is now likely to join the AAP. Several sources close to the young leader have stated that he has been unhappy with Congress. Amid speculations of leaving the party, Faisal on Tuesday morning posted a tweet stating that he was keeping his options open.

“Tired of waiting around. No encouragement from the top brass. Keeping my options open,” Faisal tweeted amid speculations of him leaving the Congress party. Interestingly, he had earlier stated that he would remain away from active politics. However, several AAP leaders have now stated that they have been in multiple meetings with Faisal in the past few days.

Speculation about his joining AAP had gained traction after he met Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in April last year. However, Congress is yet to confirm any decision regarding the young leader. Meanwhile, former Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee President Bharatsinh Madhavsinh Solanki dismissed the sources’ statement and claimed that Faisal will remain with the party.

Former Congress chief dismisses claims of Faisal leaving party

Reacting to claims of Faisal Patel joining AAP, former Congress minister Solanki said that the young leader was part of the Congress party and would remain so. He said that the leader was happy and would continue to serve the party in Gujarat. “Even today he talked to me and he wants to work in the Bharuch area and not contest in the elections. He has been meeting many national leaders as he is a young man with a future, but I don’t foresee him joining any other party," Solanki said.

The former Gujarat party chief added that the promise of giving a ticket to Faisal from his father's legacy constituency of Bharuch will be looked at. He further added that Faisal Patel was 'a bit impatient' with things happening around him. The Congress leader claimed that his party would win the Bharuch seat with ease in the upcoming elections. Faisal has been reportedly told to wait till there is clarity among the leadership regarding the elections.

Gujarat Elections

Gujarat has proved to be an impregnable fortress for BJP as it has been winning the Assembly polls in the state since 1995. In the 2017 election, there was a nail-biting contest between the saffron party and Congress which was bolstered by the campaign of Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakore. In the end, BJP won 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly whereas the Sonia Gandhi-led party bagged 77 seats. After a series of defections though, BJP currently has 111 seats in the state Assembly as compared to Congress' 64 seats. Amid a weakened Congress unit, AAP is seeking to make inroads in Gujarat.

