Congress Faces Infighting In Gujarat; Hardik Patel Claims 'I Am Sidelined' As Polls Loom

In a big blow to Congress' prospects in the Gujarat election due later this year, Hardik Patel expressed displeasure over being "sidelined" in the party. In the 2017 Assembly polls, Congress bagged an impressive 77 seats in the 182-member Assembly as it was bolstered by the vociferous anti-BJP campaign of Patel, Alpesh Thakor and Jignesh Mevani.

Known for spearheading the Patidar quota agitation, Patel formally joined Congress on March 12, 2019, and was appointed as the working president of the party's Gujarat unit on July 11, 2020.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, he opined that Congress had not utilised his skills despite the fact that the party benefited from the Patidar quota stir in the 2015 local body polls as well as the 2017 election. He said, 'Many in Congress also feel that Hardik was not properly utilised by the party after 2017. It may be because some people in the party would think that I would come in their way after 5 or 10 years if I am given significance today".

Lamenting the delay in inducting popular Patidar leader Naresh Patel, Hardik Patel added, “Congress benefited because of us (Patel community) in the 2017 polls. Now, as I am seeing on television the party wants to induct Naresh Patel for the 2022 polls. I hope they do not search for a new Patel for the 2027 elections. Why does the party not utilise the people they already have"?

Reacting to Patel's comments, Gujarat Congress chief Jagdish Thakor stated that a meeting will be held to understand his grouse.

Legal relief for Hardik Patel

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court stayed the conviction of Hardik Patel in a 2015 rioting case. In July 2018, a sessions court in Mehsana district had sentenced the Gujarat Congress working president to two years of imprisonment for rioting and arson in Visnagar town during the Patidar quota agitation spearheaded by him in 2015. While the Gujarat High Court suspended his sentence in August 2018, it refused to stay his conviction in the case.

As a convict facing a jail term of two years or more cannot contest an election, Patel was barred from contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. However, a bench of the SC comprising Justices S Abdul Nazeer and Vikram Nath held that this was a fit case for the High Court to have stayed the conviction. Thus, Patel will now be eligible to contest the 2022 Gujarat Assembly election.