Congress Faces Mass Exodus In J&K; District Leaders Quit Amid Resentment Against Mir

In yet another setback to Congress in Jammu-Kashmir, a dozen more grassroots leaders from Udhampur and Ramban districts have tendered their resignation from Congress party positions, seeking change in J&K leadership. This move comes amid growing resentment among ex-CM Ghulam Nabi Azad's supporters against current J&K chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir. Most Congress leaders from the Union territory have sought Mir's ouster over the party's dismal performance.

Prior to this, ex-MLAs and Ministers such as GM Saroori, Vikar Rasool Wani, Jugal Kishore Sharma, Manohar Lal Sharma, Naresh Gupta, Ghulam Nabi Monga, Subash Gupta, Amin Bhat and Anwar Bhat submitted their resignations to party president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and AICC J&K in-charge Rajani Patil. This development is being perceived as a pressure tactic to seek the ouster of Ghulam Ahmad Mir as the J&K Congress president. Sources indicated that many leaders are unhappy as Mir has been allowed to continue despite him and his son losing the Lok Sabha and DDC polls respectively.

Moreover, there is resentment owing to the Congress top brass allegedly neglecting the fact that hundreds of leaders have left the party during the tenure of Mir. A day earlier, Ghulam Nabi Azad addressed a massive rally in Kathua alongside many of his loyalists who resigned. However, speaking exclusively to Republic TV, he denied that this was a "show of strength".

Recently, Azad had addressed a massive rally in Kathua, alongside many of his loyalists who resigned, in a 'show of strength'. Speaking to Republic, Azad said, "I travel to internal areas of Jammu and Kashmir and for long it was not possible because of bifurcation of J&K and then COVID-19. This is just to know about people; inflation is rising and so is COVID-19. No one consulted me on the (resignation) letter. Internal tussle is even there in the ruling party, we have more internal democracy (in Congress). "

After the exodus, Azad was dropped from Congress' Disciplinary Action Committee by party chief Sonia Gandhi. In the reconstituted panel, former Defence Minister AK Antony will serve as the chairman whereas Ambika Soni, Tariq Anwar, JP Agarwal and G Parameshwara are the members. Azad, who is one of the G-23 leaders, was not renominated to the Rajya Sabha after his term ended in February.