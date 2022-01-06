Congress Ferozepur MLA Blames DGP & Channi Govt For PM Breach; Manish Tewari Demands Probe

Responding to the security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cavalcade in Punjab, Congress' Ferozepur MLA Parminder Singh Pinky on Thursday called it a big mistake by DGP and asked why he did not look into alternate routes if farmers were protesting.

When asked if DGP should have looked into an alternative route, Pinky said, "Those who are responsible should be held guilty. This is a topic of insult in the whole world. Farmers were protesting that was their rights. The Prime Minister is not for one person but for the whole country. Therefore, if DGP is responsible, he should be held guilty."

Attacking Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Randhawa, who also holds the Home portfolio, the Congress MLA said, "the deputy CM should have looked into it. The PM is was coming, we cannot play with the country's security. It is a serious matter."

Congress MP Manish Tewari seeks accountability over security breach

Congress MP Manish Tewari also condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach and sough accountability. He also opined that a probe should be conducted which will be monitored by a High Court judge.,

"The security of PM is governed by an active parliament. There is a very well laid out procedure as to how the PM and his immediate family has to be secured. If there has been a security lapse, it should be investigated by a sitting judge of the High Court," Tewari said.

PM Modi security breach

On Wednesday, PM Modi was scheduled to inaugurate projects worth more than Rs 47,000 crore and added a joint BJP-PLC-SAD(D) in Ferozepur, returned to the national capital after a brief security breach. As per the Ministry of Home Affairs, Prime Minister was set to visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road instead of the helicopter due to bad weather. Around 30 km away from Hussainiwala, the PM's convoy was blocked by protests leading to PM Modi being stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes.

Meanwhile, BKU (Krantikari) has claimed responsibility for the blockade. However, BKU(K) chief Surjit Singh Pool stated that the protest was not planned. He said that farmers were informed by Punjab Police at noon that PM Modi would be travelling via road to the rally venue, but they didn't believe it as they knew the venue had a helipad.

