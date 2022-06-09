'Congress Fielded Candidate Without Consulting JD(S)' Says Kumaraswamy Ahead Of RS Polls

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janta Dal (Secular) chief HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network a day before Rajya Sabha polls. Kumaraswamy claimed Republic TV that Congress started its candidate selection process for the Rajya Sabha elections without consulting JD(S). He said that the JD(S)' second preferential vote won't be helpful for Congress and therefore JD(S) decided to field its own candidate, Kupendra Reddy.

Earlier, in the day, Kumaraswamy tweeted and urged for Congress' support to ensure its candidate's victory. On the other hand, Congress is also expecting all the 32 votes of JD(S) MLAs. The Rajya Sabha elections are set to take place on June 10.

'Congress did not discuss candidate's name with JD(S)': HD Kumaraswamy

Kumaraswamy said, "When the election process of filing the nomination papers started, without even consulting with JD(S), Congress fielded their second candidate despite not having full numbers. Later, HD Deve Gowda requested Sonia Gandhi's support for our candidate. Now that the filing of nominations is over, several discussions are going on in the public platform."

Kumaraswamy requested Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala to ask his party members to cast their second preferential vote to JD(S) candidate.

Kumaraswamy said, "Later when we calculated the mathematical equation and realised that the second preferential vote won't be helpful for the Congress candidate. After the first preferential vote, the elimination process will start. The first candidate which will be eliminated will be of Congress then the second preferential vote will be wasted. Then I asked Surjewala what is the real picture in the counting of votes and assured him even now we can transfer the second preferential vote to Congress if you direct your party leaders to vote second preferential vote to JD(S) candidate. Till now they have not responded on this topic. They are demanding JD(S) to withdraw its candidate and support Congress."

JD(S) chief '200%' refuted any tie-up with Congress or BJP and said that there is no discussion of forming an alliance with any political party. They have not come to us. He reiterated, "Congress has put up a second candidate without even consulting JD(S) Leaders. Now, they are asking us to withdraw the name of our candidate as if we are slaves of the Congress party. They think like that. Our party MLAs and leaders didn't agree to their demand and have decided to fight the elections tomorrow. We have no cards open for any party . In this election, we are working very hard to come to power on our own strength. In the future general elections, we will fight independently".

On being asked about working with ex-Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy said, "It's very difficult to have good relations with Siddaramaiah Ji. I have no issue with the relationship with any Congress leaders but from day 1 Siddaramiah has not been willing to have good relations".

Kumaraswamy talked about the Rajya Sabha polls and said, "If Congress really want to defeat BJP as they gave been expressing, they need to decide. Till now what I have observed from the Congress' movement, it depicts they want to give back support to the BJP."

