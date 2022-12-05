Congress Files Complaint In EC Over PM Modi's Walk; WB CM Mamata Banerjee Backs It

The polling for the 2nd phase of the assembly elections in Gujarat commenced at 8 am on Monday. Congress has filed a complaint to the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for walking after casting his vote, alleging that it is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and poll guidelines.

Backing Congress on this bizarre complaint, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reacted to the development and said, "Roadshow is not permitted on the day of voting but Prime Minister Modi and his party are VVIPs, they can do anything and they will be excused. The Election Commission should take note of it. We abide by the EC, but I do agree with what the Supreme Court said that there should a proper system by the ECI for filing nominations. The election day roadshow is banned, but maybe for them, it is all excused."

However, the BJP has hit back at Congress for filing the complaint, and said, that the grand old party is seeing a huge defeat in front of them, adding, "They are actually panicking, and are making these kinds of complaints, not only that, the Congress has, somehow, always been anti-Mr Modi, and anti-Gujarat, and when they see Mr Modi's popularity, it is their jealousy which is making them file this kind of complaints."

PM Modi walked towards the booth to cast his vote

Notably, earlier on the voting day (Monday), about 200 metres away from the polling station, PM Modi ditched his vehicle and walked towards the booth to cast his vote. After exercising his democratic right, the Prime showed his inked finger to the crowd gathered to welcome him. He then walked to his elder brother's house, which is about 250 metres from the polling station.

The polling for the 2nd phase of the assembly elections in Gujarat commenced at 8 am today. The Gujarat Assembly has 182 seats. In the 1st phase, voting was held for 89 seats in Saurashtra, Kutch, and south Gujarat regions. In the 2nd phase, voting was held in the remaining 93 Assembly seats across Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and other central and northern Gujarat regions.