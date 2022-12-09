Congress Firefights Groupism Ahead Of Crucial Meet To Decide Himachal Pradesh CM

Pratibha Singh, president of Himachal Pradesh Congress, said the party will hold a meeting Friday evening to decide on the next Chief Minister of the hill state.

"We'll be holding a meeting in the evening and then deciding the name of the Chief Minister. There's no groupism and everybody is with us," Pratibha Singh told ANI.

The announcement comes amid reports of infighting in Congress after the party won the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls.

Earlier, while speaking to Republic TV, Pratibha Singh said, "Before proceeding, let all the elected people sit with the high command and take a decision on the matter. There are senior leaders and observers in the state, like ex-Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda ji, who will have a discussion with the elected MLAs and come up with a final decision."

On Thursday, after Congress won the elections, Pratibha Singh said, "People have voted for the legacy of Virbhadra Singh and they have in a way voted to pay back this debt."

And on Friday, she reiterated,"Virbhadra Singh ji's legacy could not be ignored in Himachal because it was on his name that we fought the election. We brought forward the 'Virbhadra Model' and I think this was the main reason people of the state voted for the party."

Congress' Himachal Pradesh President Pratibha Singh is the widow of Virbhadra Singh, who was a six-time Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. The veteran Congress leader died last year.

