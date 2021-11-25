Congress Firm On Going Solo In UP Polls; Ridicules SP Amid Its Talks With RLD & AAP

Reiterating its decision to contest the UP polls alone, the Congress party contended that Samajwadi Party wanted to forge alliances as it was not confident of its own strength. Speaking to the media, Congress' UP election campaign committee head PL Punia stressed that his party will not tie up with any big party — perceived as a reference to SP and BSP. This comment comes at a juncture when SP has already joined hands with Mahan Dal, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and Apna Dal whereas it is having alliance talks with AAP and RLD.

Senior Congress leader PL Punia remarked, "The UP election will be held in February-March 2022. Every party is making efforts. Samajwadi Party feels that its strength is not good enough. That's why it is searching for allies. Everyone has their own strategy. As far as Congress is concerned, there is no question of forging an alliance with any big party. We have taken a decision to contest the election alone."

Weighing in on this development, BJP spokesperson Anila Singh told Republic TV, "They do not have any choice. Even if the Congress party wants to go ahead with some kind of an alliance with the Samajwadi Party or BSP, they are not ready to ally with the Congress party because they are the Indian National Confused party. This is the state of confusion when Mr Punia and Mr Alvi come forward and say that we will form the government after contesting alone. Everyone knows including the Congress party and workers that they do not have any sort of organization on the ground."

Congress' thrust on UP polls

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra faces an uphill task of reviving the party in UP where it won only 7 seats in the 2017 Assembly polls. On October 23, she flagged off the 'Pratigya Yatra' in Barabanki. During the course of the Yatra which culminated on November 1, Congress leaders held multiple public meetings to ensure that the people are well acquainted with the promises. On this occasion, she also unveiled Congress' 7 promises for the UP polls which include the waiver of farm loans and electricity bills and government jobs to 20 lakh people.

In another major announcement, the Congress general secretary revealed that any disease will be treated free of cost if her party wins the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. She added that the government shall bear each patient's treatment expenses up to Rs 10 lakh. Some of the party's other promises are the allocation of 40 per cent of election tickets to women, the procurement of wheat and paddy at Rs 2500 per quintal and procurement of sugarcane at Rs 400 per quintal, three free gas cylinders per year, free travel for women in government buses and an honorarium of Rs 10,000 per month for ASHA, Anganwadi workers.