Congress Five-member Committee Submits Initial Report On Election Drubbing To Sonia Gandhi

The Congress party's five-member committee formed to assess its performance in the recently-concluded assembly elections in 5 States and UTs submitted its first report to Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday. Former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan who heads the committee shared that the initial report for Congress' performance in Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry had been submitted while the report for West Bengal was still under construction.

"We have submitted our report on poll losses in Assam, Puducherry, and Kerala and have given our suggestions and recommendations," Ashok Chavan told PTI.

Analyzing the grand old party's election drubbing in states like West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry, the committee has proposed several suggestions and recommendations to strengthen the organization. When it comes to West Bengal, the party leaders were still discussing Congress' performance. The five-member committee also includes Salman Khurshid, Manish Tewari, Vincent H. Pala, and Jothi Mani.

Congress constitutes 5-member commitee

After a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on May 10, interim chief Sonia Gandhi proposed the formation of the five-member committee to assess the party's rout in the five poll-bound assemblies. The group was asked to submit its report within two weeks.

While speaking on the party's performance, Sonia Gandhi had said that disappointment was an 'understatement.' "To say that we are deeply disappointed is an understatement. I intend to set up a small group to look at every aspect that caused such reverses and report back very quickly. These will yield uncomfortable lessons, but if we do not face up to the reality if we do not look at the facts in the face, we will not draw the right lessons," she said.

The Congress was only able to make a comeback in Tamil Nadu owing to its alliance DMK's formidable numbers while it managed to secure just 25 seats on its own. It failed to stop the BJP's return to Assam despite its 'Mahajot alliance'. In Kerala history was repeated after LDF became the first incumbent government to return to power in 40 years and in Puducherry, Congress won only 2 seats months after its government collapsed.