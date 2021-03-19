Congress Flays Centre Over Report On Shrinking Of Middle Class; Pans Economic 'failure'

On Friday, the Congress party lashed out at the Centre over Pew Research Center's report which showed that India's middle-class decreased by 3.2 crores in 2020. The US-based think tank attributed this to the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, it claimed that the number of poor in India (with daily incomes of two dollars or less) increased by 7.5 crores in the same period. As per Pew Research, China fared much better in comparison to that of its neighbour with a negligible rise in the number of poor people.

Writing on Twitter, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala blamed the Centre's "misplaced priorities" for this outcome. Singling out the Central Vista project, in particular, he also castigated the Union government for refusing to put more money in the hands of the poor and the middle-class. Escalating his attack further, the Congress leader contended that the economy could have been revitalised by promoting small businesses.

India exits recession phase

In a recent development, India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded by 0.4% in the third quarter (October-December) of 2020-21 amid the COVID-19 crisis. The data released by the National Statistical Office effectively implied that the country's economy is back on track in the wake of low novel coronavirus cases and increased economic activity. This makes India one of the only major economies in the world to post growth in the last quarter of 2020. This development also assumes significance as India has come out of a technical recession.

During the April-June quarter of 2020-21, the GDP crashed by 23.9% which was attributed to the fact that the country was among the economies worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. This was followed by the contraction of GDP by 7.5% in the second quarter (July-September). As the GDP contracted for two quarters in a row, the country plunged into a technical recession. However, even then, sectors such as agriculture, forestry and fishing (3.4%), manufacturing (0.6%), and electricity, gas, water supply and other utility services (4.4%) recorded a positive GDP growth. In its Monetary Policy Review presented on February 5, the Reserve Bank of India had projected a GDP growth of 10.5% in the financial year 2021-22.

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.