'Congress Floats In Ocean Of Lies': Jal Shakti MoS Prahlad Patel Slams Chhattisgarh Govt

Union Minister of State for Food, Industry and Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel, who's on a tour to Chhattisgarh's Khairagarh area where by-elections are to be held on Wednesday, launched a scathing attack on the Congress in Chhattisgarh. He said, "Congress is bent on bankrupting Chhattisgarh." Due to this, he advised the Congress government to use the money sent by the Centre properly, saying "the Centre had given Rs.1431 crore to the state government for the Jal Shakti mission, but the government did not give any benefit to the people."

The Congress also hit back, with CM Bhupesh Baghel saying that "the thinking of the BJP is that by giving more money to the farmers, the state is inching close to bankruptcy." The party accused former CM Raman Singh of scamming the farmers. Baghel went on to add, "the Raman Singh government did not give paddy bonus of Rs 300 cr to the farmers." He said that the statement of Union Minister of State for Food, Industries and Jal Shakti, Prahlad Singh Patel, exposes the mindset of the BJP.

'Congress floats in an ocean of lies': Prahlad Singh Patel

Reacting sharply to the statement of Bhupesh Baghel, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Prahlad Singh Patel hit back stating that he is not surprised by the statement because "the history of Congress floats in an ocean of lies and it has the character of rolling out a bundle of lies." Patel stated that the incumbent government is in power for more than three years, but has failed on all fronts. "Nothing has been done for people's welfare or for the development of the State."

Prahlad Patel further said that "while elections are fought on the plank of development, welfare, people's interest, the Congress party is fighting this election with a bundle of lies, false hopes and posing false allegations as they have nothing to show on development or welfare activities, so they are now relying on the bundle of lies to cover their mismanagement. The Congress always raises a false issue and the Chief Minister is stating that the Ministry of Jal Shakti in which I am holding the office of the Minister of State has not released any amount to Chhattisgarh. This is a huge lie."

Center's money is being diverted, alleges Patel

Further attacking the state government, Prahlad Patel added, "the ministry has been releasing funds to the Chhattisgarh as being done to other states. Had the money released to them been spent for the purpose for which it was released, the development could have been visible everywhere in the state, but it appears that the money being released by the Centre to the state is diverted for other purposes due to which the state lacks in every development."

"Congress is foreseeing defeat in this election and is now resorting to misconstruing the facts and misleading the people. The government has been continuously violating the election code of conduct at every point in time and misusing the media," Patel added.