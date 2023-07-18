'Congress For India & Modi Ji For...': Himanta Biswa Sarma Accepts 2024 Challenge

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attacked the Opposition's newly renamed I.N.D.I.A alliance, urging citizens to free themselves from colonial legacies by working for 'Bharat' instead.

Hitting out at the Congress and putting the game of names in historical context, Sarma wrote, "Our civilisational conflict is pivoted around India and Bharat. The British named our country as India. We must strive to free ourselves from colonial legacies. Our forefathers fought for Bharat, and we will continue to work for Bharat."

Our civilisational conflict is pivoted around India and Bharat.The British named our country as India. We must strive to free ourselves from colonial legacies. Our forefathers fought for Bharat, and we will continue to work for Bharat .



BJP for BHARAT — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 18, 2023

UPA renamed as I.N.D.I.A

This comes after the Opposition meeting of 26 parties decided that it will take on the ruling NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by calling itself the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) and an 11-member committee will be set up for coordination of the same.

The announcement was made by Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge after the 2-day meeting of opposition parties in Bengaluru. The crucial meeting was hosted by Sonia Gandhi who had been chairperson of the UPA during its 10-year reign as part of Manmohan Singh's governments.

While addressing a joint press conference, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said they have decided to chart an action plan where they will talk about their ideology and programmes.

He said, "The fight is against the ideology of the BJP and their thinking, they are attacking the country, unemployment is rampant, and the country's wealth is being taken away from millions and handed over in the hands of a few."

BJP-led NDA holds meeting

Meanwhile, the BJP-led NDA also held a meeting where leaders of 38 parties joined. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the meeting and stated that the bloc is a time-tested alliance that will enhance the Nation's progress and also fulfill regional aspirations. He also called the meeting of NDA allies a matter of "immense joy".

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi had slammed the Opposition's meeting and said, "People are saying that this gathering is to promote ‘bhrashtachar’ (corruption).”

He also lashed out at the 26 parties which met in Bengaluru. 'Massive violence took place in West Bengal during recent panchayat elections. But the Left and the Congress kept mum despite attacks on their cadre. The leaders left their activists to die for their own selfish motives. Seeing these opposition leaders in one frame, people are calling it a symbol of corruption and the Bengaluru meeting, ‘Kattar Bhrashtachar Sammelan’ (hardcore corruption convention),' the PM reiterated.

“People have made up their minds to bring our government back to power in 2024,” he asserted.

PM Modi attacks dynastic politics

Mocking the dynastic politics of opposition parties, PM Modi said, "They (opposition parties) are not concerned about the development of the children of the country’s poor. Their common minimum programme is to increase corruption for their family. It is their only ideology and agenda."

He added, "Democracy means ‘of the people, by the people, for the people’. But these dynastic parties have the mantra of ‘of the family, by the family, for the family’. For them, their family is first, and the Nation is nothing.”