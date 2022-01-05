A day after visuals of young girls being trampled at Congress' marathon in Bareilly shocked the nation, the party has now been forced to cancel all the upcoming rallies in Uttar Pradesh. Congress has decided to cancel all marathon rallies involving children in the poll-bound state. The decision was reportedly taken on the instructions of the party's top leadership, in light of the near-stampede in Bareilly.

On Tuesday, a student's marathon, organised by the Congress Mahila Morcha, on the lines of Priyanka Gandhi's 'Ladki Hoon Ladd Sakti Hoon' campaign, turned into a disaster after a stampede left many children injured.

Stampede at Congress rally in Bareilly

Shocking visuals from the marathon showed hundreds of girls, as young as 15 years, tripping over each other and crying out for help amid failed attempts by Congress workers to pick the distressed students. Several injuries were reported in the incident while many others had lost their belongings in the chaos.

Importantly, none of the children were wearing masks despite the danger of COVID-19 and being unvaccinated against the virus. The party faced flak over the incident even as it took place amid rising Omicron cases in the country.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written a letter to the District Magistrate of Bareilly and urged him to lodge an FIR over the stampede at Congress' marathon rally which left many children injured.

Republic was the first to break the news and call out the grand old party for its mismanagement and irresponsibility towards young children who are dragged into political events. Congress has now decided to cancel all future rallies including a marathon that was scheduled to be held in Varanasi on January 9.

The stampede occurred just days after students and women were allegedly manhandled by Congress workers at another rally in UP's Jhansi. Some Congress workers also misbehaved with students and women, the Bharatiya Janata Party alleged.