Congress Forced To Sack Madhya Pradesh MLA's Rape-accused Son From Party For 6 Years

The Congress party on Tuesday, September 13, was forced to expel a Madhya Pradesh MLA's son who is accused of rape. Through a notification, the party led by Sonia Gandhi informed that Karan Morwal, son of Murli Morwal, has been expelled from the party for the next six years.

The notification read, "The state Congress, from the initial report submitted by the police investigating the case, has got to know that the charges levelled against you are likely correct. In connection with the charges, the court is also running trials, and the order is yet to come.

However, considering the initial report, from the Congress party's primary membership, you have been expelled for the next 6 years," further read the notification, which had Chandra Prabhash Shekhar, Vice President, Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee, as the undersigned.

Charges against Karan Morwal

Karan Morwal is the son of Murli Morwal, a Congress legislator from Badnagar in the Ujjain district. A rape case was lodged against him on April 2, 2021, at the women's police station in Indore. The woman had claimed that the Congress MLA's son raped her on the pretext of marrying her. Shortly after the case was lodged, he allegedly went missing. The Madhya Pradesh Police even announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for his arrest.

On October 19, his younger brother Shivam was interrogated on the suspicion that he was aware of Karan's whereabouts. A week thereafter, he was arrested. Republic TV accessed a video of his arrest where the Congress MLA's son was seen misbehaving with the police officials after his arrest. Morwal attempted to hide his face with a hoodie post his arrest.

Thereafter, the police registered an FIR against Karan Morwal for forging documents in connivance with a government doctor to get anticipatory bail in a rape case. Indore's MG Road Police has registered a case of cheating against Karan Morwal and Devendra Swamy, a government doctor in Badnagar, under sections 420, 120B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

