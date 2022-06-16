Congress' Former MP Prakash Hukkeri Threatens ACP Moments After Winning MLC Polls

Former Congress MP Prakash Hukkeri on Wednesday issued an open threat to an on-duty Assistant Commissioner of Police in Karnataka's Belagavi district. A five-time former MLA and former cabinet minister, Hukkeri won the MLC elections in North West Teachers Constituency last evening. The counting of votes took place on the premises of Jyoti College, where several Congress leaders joined Hukkeri to celebrate his victory.

However, during the celebrations, the Congress leader engaged in an altercation with ACP Sadashiv Kattimani. The officer was stationed at the counting booth to prevent a huge crowd from gathering and to maintain law and order. He reportedly denied entry to MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar and other Congress leaders inside the college premises.

Seeing his party colleagues stopped at the gate, Hukkeri lost his calm and threatened to "break the ACP's teeth." The ruckus outside Jyoti College was caught on camera. "Don't open your mouth or I will break all your teeth," the Congress leader was heard saying as other senior officials tried to pacify him.

Former MP Prakash Hukkeri wins MLC election

A senior leader of the Congress, Prakash Hukkeri registered a comfortable victory in the MLC elections bagging 11,460 first votes against Arun Shahapur's 6,405 - his nearest rival from the ruling BJP.

A former MP from Chikkodi, he maintained a steady lead since the first round of counting of ballots and finally won by a margin of 5,045 votes. With this, Prakash Hukkeri has achieved the rare feat of winning elections to the state Assembly, state Council as well as Lok Sabha in his four-decade-long political career.

Congress had fielded him ignoring several potential leaders who had lobbied for the party ticket. Hukkeri, 75, had resigned from the Karnataka cabinet of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and successfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from the Chikkodi seat.

However, for the past few years, he had been making all-out attempts to return to state politics. This became possible with his successful contest in the MLC elections. Prakash Hukkeri has served in the state cabinet for several years and held important portfolios in the previous Congress governments.