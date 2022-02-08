Congress forms alliance with DMK to fight Andaman local body polls

Port Blair, Feb 8 (PTI) The Congress announced that it will fight the upcoming local body elections in Andaman and Nicobar Islands in alliance with the DMK.

Elections will be held in all gram panchayats -- except Netaji Nagar and Hut Bay, panchayat samitis, zilla parishad, and the Port Blair Municipal Council on March 6.

DMK will contest in wards 1, 6, 9, 15 and 21 of the Port Blair Municipal Council, according to the seat-sharing arrangement between the two parties.

The two parties also signed an agreement on Monday in presence of Territorial Congress Committee president Rangalal Halder and DMK state organiser AL Kulandai.

"In the last Lok Sabha election, we worked together and won. The alliance with the DMK will ensure victory in the upcoming elections," Halder said.

The Congress has also formed an alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for the upcoming elections.

The TDP will contest from wards 2, 5 and 16 of Port Blair Municipal Council, as per the arrangement.

The last date for filing nominations is February 11, while scrutiny will take place on February 12 and the last date for withdrawal of nomination is February 14.

The votes will be counted on March 8.

