Congress Forms Panels For Rajasthan Polls; Sukhjinder Randhawa Appointed Convener Of Core Committee

The Congress on Wednesday constituted several panels for the Rajasthan assembly elections and appointed Sukhjinder Randhawa convener of the core committee for the polls and CP Joshi chairperson of the manifesto panel.

Congress leader Govind Ram Meghwal has been appointed chairperson of the campaign committee while Harish Choudhary will head the strategic committee, according to a party statement.

Besides the 10-member core committee, which includes Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his former deputy Sachin Pilot and Joshi, the Congress on Wednesday also announced a 26-member coordination committee. The coordination committee includes all top leaders of the state as well as the chief minister.

Assembly polls in Rajasthan are due later this year and the Congress is aiming at retaining power in the state.