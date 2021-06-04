'Congress Frustrated As Central Vista Not Named After Gandhi Family': Anurag Thankur

Taking a jibe at the Congress, BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Friday stated that the party was upset over the Central Vista Project because it missed the opportunity to name it after the 'Gandhi Family'. He, talking about the trend followed by the party of naming offices and official residences after members of the family, asserted that the party members should take lessons in civics that suggest structures belong to the nation, and not an individual.

"I can understand the frustration of the Congress party as they have missed an opportunity to name it after the ‘Gandhi Family’. Congress leadership needs lessons in civics, the official residences and offices belong to the nation, not an individual,” he said.

'Congress is in the business of peddling false narratives': Anurag Thakur

He went on to blame the party of being in the 'business' of peddling false narratives."The Congress is in the business of peddling false narratives which fall like a pack of cards when presented with transparent facts,''he said and added, "The demand for a new Parliament building arose decades ago when in 2012 Jairam Ramesh wrote a letter regarding this. The flip flop and hypocrisy of the Congress leaders are evident in full display.”

He also asked Rahul Gandhi that why did he not ask the chief ministers of Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, and Congress-supported Maharashtra chief minister who have granted approval to the projects similar to Central Vista.

It is pertinent to mention here that Congress along with other opposition parties has vehemently criticised the construction of the Central Vista project by labelling it as a "vanity project". Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has called it "criminal wastage," and asked the Central Government to use the project money on "improving medical infrastructure during the COVID-19 pandemic" despite Rs 35,000 crore having been allotted by the Centre for ramping up health infrastructure in the country in light of COVID-19 pandemic.

However, politics over this was ended conclusively just a few days ago as the Delhi High Court dismissed a petition against the Central Vista project and upheld the project's importance.

What is the Central Vista Project?

Announced by the Centre on September 13, 2019, the Central Vista project aims at redeveloping 86 acres of land in Delhi which has important structures including the Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhavan, India Gate, North Block, and South Block. Moreover, the three km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate will also be revamped. Many government buildings in this area shall be abolished paving the way for a new Parliament building, a common secretariat for Central government offices, the Prime Minister's Office and residence, SPG building, and the Vice President enclave.

The new Parliament building will have a triangular shape with a seating capacity for 900-1200 MPs. It is likely to be constructed by August 2022 when India celebrates its 75th Independence Day. The estimated cost of the Central Vista Project has been revised to Rs.20,000 crore. On January 5, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, AM Khanwilkar, and Sanjiv Khanna cleared the Central Vista project by a 2:1 majority.

(Credit-PTI)